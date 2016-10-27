RUGBY: Stamford College Old Boys can’t stop promotion chasing Sileby

Stamford College Old Boys were beaten 35-16 at home at the Welland Academy by promotion-chasing Sileby Town on Saturday in the Midlands Four East South Division.

College started the game well however Sileby soon used their bulk in the forwards to their advantage and even with some big tackles by A Walker and Smith they were unable to stop Sileby taking the first score. College responded with some strong drives with Aled Pattinson at the fore. Their first score was registered by Johns, who slotted a penalty from outside the 22.

With College gaining some momentum the backs started working the ball wide with some great hands allowing wingers Briely-Lewis and Flanders plenty of space to work holes in the Sileby defence. Their hard work paid off when Johns spotted the gap and sailed through to take college into the lead. He added the conversion.

Sileby answered back with a converted try soon after as College were struggling to stop their rolling maul which was making plenty of ground.

Not long after the restart Old Boys worked their way into the 22 after some good runs from Twose. With advantage being played Johns sailed over a drop goal under pressure to end a tight first half that saw college just trailing.

The second half was more of a one sided affair as Sileby turned the screw and showed why they are second in the table. College were unable to defend against some of their hard running and good ball retention. Smith and Pattinson were slowing things down at the breakdown allowing Old Boys to get their defensive line set. But the Sileby backs started to click and scored not long after the restart.

More tries followed but College rallied to work their way down the field resulting in a penalty from Johns to kept the scoreboard ticking. That however was to be the only points in the second half. College nearly scored after a kick and chase, which Briely-Lewis touched down just over the dead ball line.