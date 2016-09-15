RUGBY: Stamford Rugby beaten by strong Luton RFC

Stamford Rugby and Luton RFC met at Hambleton Road on Saturday afternoon in the first of 22 league games in Midlands Two East (South).

Stamford were expecting a tough encounter against a side that had been relegated from London One the season before.

The purple, black and white’s preparation had not been as good as it could have been. Numerous players were missing from training during the week and several were unavailable to play.

The disjointed display that played out was unsurprising, but none the less very disappointing.

The contest was fairly even with 65 minutes played and the score line at 10–5 to Luton.

The purple, black and whites although in touch on the scoreboard were giving away far too many penalties and Luton made them pay with several raking kicks to touch and two driving lineouts which ended up extending the lead to 22–5 in the last 10 minutes to take the bonus point away from Stamford.

Coach Matt Albinson said: “The squad has the talent and technical ability to complete right at the top of this league, but we cannot afford to give sides easy points.

“We were too naïve around the breakdown and in attack we kicked far too much ball away when on the front foot.

“The lads will put it right this week with an increased focus in training and the opportunity to get back out of the park in 6 days time.”

Focus will now shift towards Saturday’s fixture against Market Harborough RFC who beat Rushden and Higham RFC 29–6 at the weekend.