RUGBY UNION: Derby day for Bourne and Deepings

Bourne and Deepings meet for the first time this season at opposite ends of the form scale.

Dave Maudsley’s Bourne XV have lost their last three games in league and cup while Deepings are firing in both the backs and forwards’ departments.

Deepings v Huntingdon 2nd last weekend

But the Green Machine have lost both of their league away trips, at title contenders Sileby Town and Thorney, so captain Lance Charity will be asking his side to take their unbeaten form at Linchfield Road 10 miles up the A15 to Bourne.

Charity said: “We’re ready for the challenge and I think it’s going to be a good game, end-to-end stuff and a great contest.”

Bourne will be hoping to recapture the sparkling rugby that saw them get off to their best start to a season for five years after going through September unbeaten.

But they will face Deepings without Maudsley, centre Sam Thornburn, winger Donald Sweeting and flanker George Lindley, although skipper Tom Dixon is back after a three-week lay-off because of a mouth injury.

Dixon said: “We’ve got plenty of back-up which is nice to know considering that we’ll be up against Deepings.

“Hopefully, things will go well and we’ll come away with a few points.”

On Saturday, Bourne went down 38-15 at Nottingham Moderns in the second round of the Midlands Junior Vase.

Centre Sam Harby scored two tries while full back Jack Berry kicked a conversion and a penalty.

In contrast, Deepings reached the semi-final of the Hunts and Peterborough Cup after a 46-25 home win over Huntingdon 2nd.

James McCaskie scored two tries and there were also tries from Gareth Silverwood, Dan Young, Matt Edwards, Aram Jones and James Clark while Chris Owen kicked four conversions and a penalty for the Green Machine.