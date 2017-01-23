RUGBY: Weekend results (January 21)

It was a successful weekend for the Rutland rugby teams but not for anyone else locally.

Both Oakham and Stoneygate were victorious in their respective leagues as they contine to show good form.

European Champions Cup Pool One

Leicester Tigers 0-43 Glasgow Warriors

Midlands Two East South

Oadby Wyggestonians 39-12 Stamford

Oakham 46-17 Rushden & Higham

Olney 26-19 Oundle

Midlands Four East South

Bedford Swifts P-P Deepings

Bourne 13-22 Brackley

Stamford College Old Boys P-P Queens

Leicestershire Merit League B

Hinckley 3rds 26-30 Stoneygate

Leicestershire Merit League C

Aylestone Athletic 41-0 Oakham Wanderers