RUGBY: Weekend results (January 21)

It was a successful weekend for the Rutland rugby teams but not for anyone else locally.
Both Oakham and Stoneygate were victorious in their respective leagues as they contine to show good form.
European Champions Cup Pool One
Leicester Tigers 0-43 Glasgow Warriors
Midlands Two East South
Oadby Wyggestonians 39-12 Stamford
Oakham 46-17 Rushden & Higham
Olney 26-19 Oundle
Midlands Four East South
Bedford Swifts P-P Deepings
Bourne 13-22 Brackley
Stamford College Old Boys P-P Queens
Leicestershire Merit League B
Hinckley 3rds 26-30 Stoneygate
Leicestershire Merit League C
Aylestone Athletic 41-0 Oakham Wanderers