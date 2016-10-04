RUGBY: Weekend results (October 1)

It was a winning weekend for the area’s top rugby sides with Stamford, Oakham and Oundle all registering wins in the Midlands Two East South League.
However it was a tough weekend for the area’s Midlands Four East SOuth league with Bourne losing for the first time this season and Deepings losing to neighbours Thorney.
Midlands Two East South
Stamford 22-6 Oadby Wyggestonians
Oundle 34-5 Olney
Rushden & Higham 7-27 Oakham
Midlands Four East South
Wellingborough OG 20-14 Bourne
Stamford College Old Boys HWO-HWO Old Newtonians
Thorney 17-5 Deepings
Leicestershire Merit B
Stoneygate 30-5 Belgrave 2nds