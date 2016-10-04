RUGBY: Weekend results (October 1)

It was a winning weekend for the area’s top rugby sides with Stamford, Oakham and Oundle all registering wins in the Midlands Two East South League.

However it was a tough weekend for the area’s Midlands Four East SOuth league with Bourne losing for the first time this season and Deepings losing to neighbours Thorney.

Midlands Two East South

Stamford 22-6 Oadby Wyggestonians

Oundle 34-5 Olney

Rushden & Higham 7-27 Oakham

Midlands Four East South

Wellingborough OG 20-14 Bourne

Stamford College Old Boys HWO-HWO Old Newtonians

Thorney 17-5 Deepings

Leicestershire Merit B

Stoneygate 30-5 Belgrave 2nds