Rugby: Weekend results (September 24)

On a weekend when the rugby fraternity lose one of their own results seem unimportant.
On Saturday Oakham Rugby player Savanaca Kokoibulileka died after collapsing on the pitch during a match at Rutland Showground against West Bridgford.
He was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital but doctors were unable to revive him. The rugby community has come together to share their condolences, with the club, family and friends.
Elsewhere there were wins for Stamford, Bourne, Stamford College Old Boys and Deepings.
Midlands Cup
Intermediate Cup Round One
Oakham A-A West Bridgford
Spalding 22-18 Oundle
Stamford 31-29 Newark
Junior Vase Round One
Bourne 58-7 Ollerton
Skegness 17-22 Deepings
Boston 10-12 Stanford College Old Boys