Rugby: Weekend results (September 24)

On a weekend when the rugby fraternity lose one of their own results seem unimportant.

On Saturday Oakham Rugby player Savanaca Kokoibulileka died after collapsing on the pitch during a match at Rutland Showground against West Bridgford.

He was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital but doctors were unable to revive him. The rugby community has come together to share their condolences, with the club, family and friends.

Elsewhere there were wins for Stamford, Bourne, Stamford College Old Boys and Deepings.

Midlands Cup

Intermediate Cup Round One

Oakham A-A West Bridgford

Spalding 22-18 Oundle

Stamford 31-29 Newark

Junior Vase Round One

Bourne 58-7 Ollerton

Skegness 17-22 Deepings

Boston 10-12 Stanford College Old Boys