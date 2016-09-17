Rutland sailors to take part in Bart’s Bash global fundraising event

Sailors of all ages from Rutland Sailing Club will be joining thousands across the globe to take part in the world’s largest sailing race, Bart’s Bash, this Sunday.

Organised in memory of Olympic sailor Andrew ‘Bart’ Simpson, the event sees hundreds of venues from sailing clubs to windsurfing groups hosting a race which welcomes all, whilst raising funds for charity. Put simply, it is the day the world goes sailing.

Bart’s Bash, now in its third year, is organised by the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation (ASSF) and so far has seen more than 40,000 people taking part in 62 countries.

This year it coincides with the end of the Rio 2016 Paralympics sailing event and will be raising funds and awareness for disabled sailing around the world.

Rutland Sailing Club will once again be among those taking part, with more than 120 boats taking to the water, including club racers, young sailors taking part in their junior championships, novices and disabled sailors. The club is also hosting a national inland championship and 60th anniversary party for the Solo Class, with more than 80 visiting sailors who will also be taking part in Bart’s Bash.

Visit www.bartsbash.com