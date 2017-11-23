Stamford bowlers help county to crushing win

Lincolnshire’s Senior Liberty team – featuring eight Stamford IBC players – strolled into the next round of the Over 60s Knock-out with a crushing defeat of Nottinghamshire.

Using the Stamford club for their home base – three rinks also competed at Erewash – Lincs ran out comfortable winners by 78 shots overall and look forward to the next round against Yorkshire who beat Durham 125-121.

Indeed such was Lincs’ dominance that Notts players conceded with still three of the 21 ends still to play.

At Stamford Les Feary’s Boston rink were outstanding in conceding only eight shots while Roger Martin steered his rink to a 19-shot win. For Martyn Dolby’s quartet a frustrating afternoon, despite a six count on the 16th end.

At Erewash (Long Eaton), Lincoln skips George Roper and Mick Thompson won respectively 17-15 and 30-9, with Brian Hawes (Skegness) surging to a 25-10 win against Notts’ Dave Adams.

Result (Lincs names only): Over 60s Inter-County Knock-Out (Senior Liberty): Lincs 147 Notts 69. (At Stamford) – D Hudson, D Want, P Edwards, M Dolby lost 16-19; B Wilson, R Flowers, P Flatters, L Feary won 32-8; B Warters, M Cullingworth, T Scarr, R Martin won 27-8; (at Erewash) J Mountain, B Hedges, M Elding, B Hawes won 25-10; N East, G Wood, M Smith, G Roper won 17-15; B Reeson, R White, J Withers, M Thompson won 30-9.

n Stamford bowler Malcolm Smith is studying for his marking and umpiring qualifications and was on duty for his first county game.

After a slow start, Stamford ladies got into their stride against Melton to stroll into the next round of the Yetton Plate with an emphatic victory by 66 shots.

They reached the quarter-finals of this national inter club knock out last season (for clubs beaten in the first round of the Yetton Trophy)so feel confident they can progress past their next opponents - Church Gresley (Swadlincote) who beat Leicester 73-67.

By10 ends there was little to choose between Stamford and Melton but big counts at both venues took Stamford into a 30-shot lead after 15 ends from which they never looked back.

While the away rinks skipped by Margaret Bloxham and captain Glenys Edwards ran out respective 24-11 and 30-9 winners, Rose March and Christine Ford led their rinks to similar convincing wins.

Result (Stamford names only): Yetton Plate: Stamford 116 Melton 50. Home - J Brennan, L Harris, P Birch, R March won 33-15; J Want, D Mackie, S Suffling, C Ford won 29-15; Away - E Wallace, M Andrews, M Holroyd, G Edwards 30-9; C Barnes, H Holroyd, C Warters, M Bloxham won 24-11.

A late rally of shots enabled Stamford B to secure their second win in three matches in the Lincs Division Two - beating Boston B 95-83 to claim 12 valuable points.

With just a handful of ends to go Boston looked to be in the driving seat but two winning Stamford rinks - skipped by Trevor Christie and Richard Martin - also picked up vital shots at the death to swing the match in their favour.

And despite dropping points, Pete Linnell’s rink also grabbed six crucial shots in the last four ends.

Results (Stamford names only): Lincs Men’s League Division Two. Stamford B 95 (12 pts) Boston B 83 (6). D Howarth, D Veasey, P Banks, Richard Martin won 27-11; D Edwards, T Mackie, R Graham, D King lost 15-17; T Barwell, K Ripen, M Hebden, T Christie won 25-19; D Middleton, J Hebden, M Hewitt, P Linnell lost 15-22; T Harris, C Ballard, D Heffernan, M Owens lost 13-14.

Newly promoted from the second division of the county Over 60s League, Stamford are finding the going very tough at the higher level and suffered their fourth successive defeat - this time at home to Lincoln’s second string, doubling their meagre points total with four from a possible 18.

However, the eight-shot overall deficit (92-100) reflected Stamford’s determination and improvement with the added experience of Richard Montgomery at skip on a rink with Derek Veasey, Maurice Dye and Dennis Henshaw, winning 21-16.

There was also two points for Richard Martin’s quartet - thanks to seven shots in the last two ends, while Kevin Vinter’s four only lost by one shot.

Result (Stamford names only): Lincs Over 60s League Division One. D Howarth, T Weaver, A March, Richard Martin won 23-16; D Veasey, M Dye, D Henshaw, R Montgomery win 21-16; R Blake, Mal Smith, D Heffernan, K Vinter lost 23-24; T Barwell, G Corby, M Owens, T Christie lost 12-22; A Lonslow, R Graham, P Banks, A Horton lost 13-22.

Malcolm Cullingworth and Derek King, playing on the favoured end rink, progressed to the next round of the EIBA Over 60s pairs with a 25-10 home defeat of Bill Hedges and Graham Wright (Spalding).

However, no such good fortune for Stephen Harris combining with the Holroyd family - John, Moira and Helen - in the mixed fours and beaten by 18-15 by Laura Finbow, Gloria Haney, Ben Wilson and Jordan Philpott from Spalding.

Stamford bowlers will meet in the next round of the men’s pairs after Mick Humphreys and John Holroyd beat Tony Barwell and Peter Cox 17-11 to set up a clash with Chris Ballard and Wayne Aspinall.

Elsewhere in the competition in an all-Stamford encounter club newcomers Paul Dalliday and Neil Wright accounted for David Heffernan and Andy Speechley 24-9. They meet Spalding’s Kevin Ekins at home in the next round.

The Stamford women’s side to meet Grantham in the Over 60s Masons Double rink on Friday December 8 is: home - June Brennan, Jan Want, Shirley Suffling, Christine Ford; away - Elizabeth Wallace, Margaret Andrews, Denise Mackie, Glenys Edwards.

Northants Federation fully justified its decision to include a second team in the Derbyshire Trophy by taking four points from a maximum 14 against Norfolk at Peterborough.

Despite a frustrating 10-shot defeat (85-95), Northants B proved the county has more than sufficient ability at its disposal to play a key role in which among the six teams contesting the southern section will progress to the national finals at Newark in April.

Northants B had narrowly lost their opening fixture against Northants A but the rink of Mike Ramsden, Mick Humphreys and John Holroyd retained their unbeaten record with a 21-20 win - a four count on the 16th of the 25 ends proving the turning point.

Cliff Watson, Dick Noble and Peter Brown were held to a draw in their previous match but we’re in determined mood against Norfolk surging into a 13-4 lead then adding seven more shots in three ends to run out 27-14 winners.

Unfortunately, despite Northants holding a one shot lead overall with five ends to play, they were unable to halt a late Norfolk rally.

Steve Roden, Jon Earl and Graham Agger conceded eight shots in the last six ends in an 18-28 defeat with Les Sharp, Mick Linnell and Rod Maplethorpe dropping nine in the last four ends.

On Sunday, December 3, Northants B entertain Lincolnshire at Peterborough while Northants A, hoping Tris Morton will be fit after a knee injury, host Hunts at Stamford. Both matches start at 10am.

Results (Northants names only): Derbyshire Trophy (at Peterborough). Northants B 85 (4pts) Norfolk 95 (10). M Ramsden, M Humphreys, J Holroyd won 21-20; S Roden, J Earl, G Agger lost 19-23; L Sharp, M Linnell, R Maplethorpe lost 18-28; C Watson, D Noble, P Brown won 27-14. Scoreline: 17-21 (5 ends), 36-37 (10), 51-59 (15), 74-73 (20), 85-95 (25).