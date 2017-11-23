Success for gymnasts helps to keep club thriving

Members of the Stamford Gymnastics Club all came through with flying colours at the British Gymnastics Proficiency Awards.

The awards are made up of the basic skills that the gymnasts have to learn and perfect to be awarded a badge and certificate.

Head coach Mat Cooper explained: “They are a big part of gymnastics as it gives all the gymnasts the basic strengthening, co-ordination and flexibility skills that they need to progress onto the harder badges and eventually more difficult skills.”

The club has just expanded its classes with the aim of being Stamford’s first fully equipped gymnastics club.

Anyone interested in being part of this growing club, whether as gymnast or coach, e-mail stamfordgymnasticsclub@gmail.com