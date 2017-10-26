Superb second spot for Tilley in maiden Formula Junior Championship season

Bourne’s Benn Tilley brought the curtain down on a successful campaign at Silverstone over the weekend.

He again took part in the Historic Formula Ford and the Formula Junior races on what was a tough weekend as everyone brought their cars out for the season finale.

Benn managed an eighth place in the first Formula Ford race and then finished sixth in his next outing. That left him in fifth place overall in the championship this year.

He had a fourth place finish in the first Formula Junior race and this was followed by a third place podium finish.

This clinched a fantastic second place in the championship in his first year.

Benn said: “It’s been a tough year as there has been a lot of competition. We go racing on a very tight budget and both cars are loaned to me to drive and I count myself very lucky to be given the chance.

“I have been offered the cars to drive again so, providing I can obtain some sponsorship, I will be able to take part in the championships again next year and I’m hoping for another great year in 2018.”