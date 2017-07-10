SWIMMING: Dutch delight for Deepings

Deepings Swimming Club collected 22 medals at the Netherlands Invitational open meet against international competition as club butterfly record holder Isabel Spinley won bronze for Great Britain at the European Junior Championships in Israel.

Seven swimmers from the 21-strong squad, aged 10 to 20, stood on the podium at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimstadion in Eindhoven – winning nine gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

The younger swimmers competed in the eight-lane 25m pool and the older swimmers were in the 10-lane 50m pool, racing against teams from as far afield as Indonesia, South Africa and America.

The squad wore specially designed T-shirts during the competition which were kindly sponsored by Anglian Water.

Fourteen-year-old Louis Metselaar was in superb form, winning four golds including all three breaststroke titles and the 200m freestyle.

Lexi Cooper (gold in 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m IM, plus silver in 200m breaststroke) and Jessie Spooner (gold in 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, silver in 100m butterfly and bronze in 50m backstroke) led the girls team with four medals apiece.

Medals were won in every stroke, including individual medley.

Ten-year-old Oliver Harrison, the youngest member of the squad, took three silvers in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 100m IM.

Holly Leggott won silver in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke, adding bronze in the 100m backstroke, and Amy Tappern won two bronzes (200m freestyle and 100m backstroke).

Kallum Penman completed the set with bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “It was a very successful weekend of swimming and team building, with great support from parents and all our swimmers performing well.

“Even the swimmers who did not win medals worked hard in their races and should be proud of their achievements.”

Representing Great Britain in Israel at the European Junior Championship over the same weekend was 16-year-old Isabel Spinley.

In her first call-up for her country, she finished an impressive eighth in the 100m butterfly final, swimming a new personal best time and club record in the semi-final.

Spinley set another club record in the heats of the 50m butterfly and capped a fine championships by being selected for the 4x100 mixed medley relay team which won bronze.

Chapman added: “Once again, Isabel has exceeded all our expectations by making an individual final at her first European Junior Championships and coming home with a medley relay bronze medal.

“She is one of the hardest working swimmers at the club and all that hard work is really paying off as she continues to make great progress.”

MEDAL WINNERS

Louis Metselaar: 200m Free Gold, 50m Breast Gold, 100m Breast Gold, 200m Breast Gold.

Kallum Penman: 100m Fly Bronze.

Oliver Harrison: 50m Breast Silver, 100m Breast Silver, 100 IM Silver.

Holly Leggott: 50m Free Silver, 100m Free Silver, 50m Back Silver, 100m Back Bronze.

Lexi Cooper: 100m Free Gold, 100m Breast Gold, 200 IM Gold, 200m Breast Silver.

Jessie Spooner: 100m Back Gold, 50m Fly Gold, 100m Fly Silver, 50m Back Bronze.

Amy Tappern: 200m Free Bronze, 100m Back Bronze.

Also in the Deepings squad: Ben Briggs, George Shaw, Bethany Eagle-Brown, Helena Waters, Lottie Bussey, Ethan Malcolm, Lara Treharne, Lilly Tappern, Jessica O’Herlihy, Harry Cardell, Emma Wilde, Anita Wong, Alice Dovey and Molly Briers.