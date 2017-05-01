SWIMMING: Isabel’s aiming to be Euro star

Deepings Swimming Club’s Isabel Spinley is heading to the European Junior Championships in Israel.

She is one of 37 swimmers chosen to represent Great Britain at the event from June 28 until July 2.

Spinley follows club-mate Alex Wray who represented Great Britain at the European Junior Championships in Hungary last year.

She was chosen after the British Championships, where she finished third in the 200m butterfly junior final and qualified for the senior open meet 100m butterfly final, finishing eighth.

British Swimming are aiming to inspire a generation of young athletes towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic success by exposing them to high-level junior international competition.