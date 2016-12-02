Team triumphs at the Toft Turkey Trot tournament

A wise decision to postpone the popular festive season Turkey Trot Texas Scramble proved a hit for all the Toft Golf Club players taking part.

The original event, scheduled for November 20, was put off for a week.

As the day dawned sunny and calm it made for a perfect Turkey Trot.

What’s more, mulled wine, mince pies and sausage rolls were on offer at the halfway house to add to the delight.

At the end of play, the winning team on nett 61.6 were Helen Roscoe, Lorraine Robinson, Tim Hollingsworth and Nick Cox.

Close behind in second place on nett 62.9 were Mairead Scott, Louise Bradley, Mick Jones and Richard Robinson.

The winners were given prizes of meat vouchers from Mill Farm Butchers in Manthorpe.