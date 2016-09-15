the champion! two Podium finishes secure race title

Ryhall’s Anthony Barnes has won the the Caterham Tracksport Championship following two podium finishes at round six this weekend.

At the penultimate round at Croft, North Yorkshire, Barnes realistically just needed to finish both races to claim the 2016 title.

However, he was determined to put on a spectacle and treated the crowd to a thrilling encounter, battling with previous champion Alistair Calvert.

The two were constantly going at one another for the lead throughout the 30-minute race which eventually saw a maelstrom of wing debris fly from both cars as they fought through the final corners. Barnes finally finished a fraction of a second behind his rival.

The second race saw Barnes start from the front row but miss a gear change and drop to seventh by the first corner.

Again, despite only needing to finish, he set about charging to the front.

With the fastest lap of the race, he cut through the traffic and had caught race leader Calvert by the second lap.

A more restrained but still thrilling battle then developed with both drivers exchanging the lead for the full 30 minutes.

Despite desperately trying to outfox Calvert, Barnes again settled for second place by a fraction of a second to guarantee first ever championship win.

The final round of the championship takes place at the Donington Park circuit on October 15 and 16.

Anthony will be driving a Caterham R300 as he moves up to the Caterham Superlight Championship in preparation for next years move to the higher classification.