Three generations help bring maiden success for Blackstones

Blackstones A have won their first trophy ever after winning the final of this year’s Boor & Wainwright bowls competition.

They defeated Greetham Valley Robins who were competing in a final for the first time in the club‘s history.

Played at Market Deeping Bowls Club, the Blackstones line up must have produced another first – three generations playing in the same team, being mother Audrey Perry, her son Julian and his two sons Sean and James.

The final score was 72-45 in favour of Blackstones and the rink scores were, Greetham names first: Alan Bennett, Bruce Strickland, Roger Clarke 10 Sean Perry, Len Warrington, Julian Perry 31; Bryony Batch, Malcolm Metcalf, Rita Knapp 11 John Garfield, Phil Marshall, James Perry 27 Neil Crees, Barbara Watson, Graham Jackson 24 Dave Cox, Stuart Flame, Audrey Perry 14.

After the disappointment of losing to Blackstones A in the final of the Boor & Wainwright competition, Greetham Valley Robins hit back with avengeance on the day after to win the final of this year’s Duncomb Shield.

The Robins trio, led by Neil Crees, left it until their very last game in the round robin matches to snatch their sensational win with a 10-0 win over one of competition favourites Shirley Suffling’s team from Ketton.

Runners up were John Holroyd’s Stamford trio who again in their final game outplayed another of the competition favourites Dusty Miller’s Blackstones.

The event was held at Ryhall Bowls Club and organised superbly by the Stamford leagues competition secretary Maggie Holden who had to do some complicated shuffling after one of the teams dropped out.