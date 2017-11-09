Town let lead slip in bid for first league win of season

Stamford were unable to right the wrongs of their Midlands 2 East (South) season so far after a 31-7 home defeat against Olney on Saturday.

Town had gone into the crunch clash seeking their first win of the season after holding a constructive senior players meeting last week.

Passionate and productive training sessions had followed and Town were optimistic against a visiting side who had only won once so far this season.

Stamford played up the hill in the first half and the first 10 minutes of the match saw both teams get plenty of the ball with neither side making any penetration.

Stamford’s ill-discipline at the breakdown saw Olney apply heavy pressure to the home try line, but Town’s defence held their own and were awarded a penalty to clear the danger.

Stamford then marched Olney back up the field with strong, physical play across the park.

After being awarded a scrum inside the Olney 22, Jack Jones peeled off, broke the defence and touched down for a try that was converted.

However, it wasn’t before long that Olney were knocking on the Stamford door again.

The defence was substantial and strong though, thwarting the visitors’ efforts and managing to see off the attack.

As the teams went in for half-time, it was Stamford who had dominated the first period with a physical edge over the opposition.

With the slope in their favour in the second half, the home crowd were confident Stamford wouldn’t let the lead slip such as the way in the last home match to Old Laurentians.

Sadly this wasn’t to be the case, as the defence weakened and Olney were now the more robust of the two teams and they ran through the Stamford line four times to take the score to 31-7.

The only joy for the home supporters was a Reese Burns try in the corner from the final play of the game.

Stamford’s search for vital league points continues on Saturday when they make the trip down the A43 to S&L Corby who are only one place above second-from-bottom Town with one win – against Oakham last weekend – so far this campaign.