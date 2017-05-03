Vase ‘reflects everybody’s efforts’ over the season, claims Maudsley

Bourne player/coach Dave Maudsley claimed his side’s success in the NLD Vase was something to show for a season of progress.

Maudsley saw his men labour in the first half against Midlands Five East (North) runners-up Keyworth, despite being handed the lead when a pass was intercepted by centre Sam Thornburn who ran 70 metres to score the try.

But a penalty by Keyworth fly-half Connor Mee made an upset possible, with the half-time score giving Bourne only a 5-3 lead.

However, second half tries by man of the match Josh Lynch, Donald Sweeting and Rob Bentley made sure Bourne’s trip back from Chesterfield Panthers RFC - which played host to the final - was a triumphant one.

Maudsley said: “We were poor in the first half and I spoke to somebody early in the second half, asking them ‘does it matter how we play or is it all about winning?’

“To me, it wasn’t just about today but about the whole season because, with the NLD Vase win, we’ve played 25, won 13 and lost 12.

DEADLOCK BROKEN: Sam Thornburn intercepts a Keyworth pass before running 70 metres to open the scoring for Bourne. Photo by Alan Hancock.

“That’s a big thing for me and there are plenty of positives from the whole season.”

About Keyworth, Maudsley said: “You can’t make an assumption about finals because anything can happen.

“Although we went into the match as favourites, finals don’t work like that and Keyworth came at us for all of the first half when we were saved by an interception.

“In the second half, we turned around with the wind and slope in our favour which opened things up.

MAKING GROUND: Full back Jack Berry gains good position for Bourne before he is tackled. Photo by Alan Hancock.

“This win is a great reward for the guys who have been working so hard, giving their time, efforts and money, week in and week out.

“At the end of it, if you finish mid-table and lose a cup final, you have nothing to show for it and that’s what has driven everybody to get something that reflects the efforts at Bourne RFC.”

Man of the match and try scorer Josh Lynch said: “Keyworth started stronger than us for the first 15 to 20 minutes, even though we were geed up in the changing room.

“i’d never felt nerves before a game like this one in ages, but it helped us to be a little bit serious and we were up for it when we got on the pitch.

“The interception try set the tone for the match and we didn’t take a step back.

“In the end, I wasn’t bothered about how many scores we got as we would have been very depressed if we’d lost.”

Captain Tom Dixon said: “We knew that we wanted the trophy and we hoped to dominate the game.

“But our scrum struggled at the start, the wind was against and we were playing up the slope.

“It was a quite scrappy first half, but we knew Keyworth would tire and we came away with the win.

“The biggest thing for us was not conceding a try and the team didn’t let me down.”