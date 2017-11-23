Whitewash win helps to secure promotion for Oakham

Oakham Tennis Club’s men’s team secured promotion with an emphatic whitewash win over Rothley on Saturday.

They recorded an 8-0 victory that has guaranteed promotion having gained 61 points from the seven matches played. Their final match is at home to Leics Uni.

Skipper Dan Potter has used a variety of players this season (10 in all) and they have performed well, beating all the other clubs in their league.

He and Justin Fowler played their usual hard hitting game against Rothley as did Gordon Reekie, who was partnered with Mark Mitchell for the first time. They combined well, losing only five games to Rothley’s first string and three to the second pairing.

Oakham’s two ladies sides have struggled in their winter leagues despite always putting up a good fight.

The first team still have two matches outstanding and they will have to do well to avoid being relegated.

Their first pair fought hard on Sunday against tough opposition at Gynsill who are sitting second in the table.

Debbie Powell and Margaret Miles just missed out after playing two very close tie-breaks against the hosts’ first pair.

Strong rallies with good interceptions as ever from Powell kept them fighting to the end and getting what might be a valuable point for the team.

Jane Gilmore and Laura Reekie fought hard against the first pairing after a slow start and almost levelled at 5-5, but narrowly lost out.

A valiant effort from the seconds in their last match gave them hope of remaining in the division.

Hillary McMullan and Sam Harris played well together for the first time, winning all four sets. It was tight at times, but the pair never gave up.

Wendy Moody and Lisa Hornsby fought hard against the visitors, winning one set 6-3 and going to a tiebreak for the second which they lost narrowly.

They rallied well against the first string and were unlucky not to get a set against them. They now await final placings when all matches are completed.