YOUTH RUGBY: Stamford U9s get to play and win at Twickenham

Stamford Rugby Football Club’s U9s team recently took part in a mini-rugby tournament at Twickenham as part of the build up to the Australia versus Argentina game.

Two U9s teams played high-quality opponents from Rosslyn Park, Esher and Chew Valley on headquarters’ hallowed turf, scoring plenty of tries and making some great tackles to win three out of their four games.

After their own heroics the boys watched the evening test match bringing a close to a memorable day for the boys, their parents and especially for the coaches who got the chance to walk out on the Twickenham turf to fulfil many a long held dream.