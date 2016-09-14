Oakham Firsts prepare for away visit to Ivanhoe this weekend

Oakham CC Firsts didn’t see any action on Saturday as their contest at home to Ibstock Town in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Division Two was washed out.

Both teams were handed five points.

The Firsts will travel to face Leicestershire Ivanhoe this Saturday, action beginning at noon.

The Second XI will be in Division Five East action at home to Barkby United, beginning at 12.30pm.

On Saturday they were beaten by eight wickets at Enderby.

Oakham were dismissed for 74 in the 22nd over, while the hosts responded with 78-2, scored by the end of the 11th over.

In the Rutland League Division Two, the Sunday Firsts beat Caistor and Ailsworth by three wickets.

Wickets taken by Kieran Calnan (three), Joe Stafford (two), Cameron Flowers, James Anthony and Oliver Drakard saw the away side finish on 189-9.

Oakham posted 200-7, thanks to an unbeaten 118 from Flowers, backed up by Matt Edge (36) and Neil Southern (22).