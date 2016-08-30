David celebrates Toft trophy success

David Haycox took the honours as 77 players played in this year’s Toft Country House Hotel and Golf Club Seniors’ Captain’s Trophy.

The event took the form of a full handicap stableford competition with David scoring 39 points before being presented with the silverware by seniors captain Tony Cushing.

Phil Miller just missed out on the main prize, coming second with 38 points on count back, with Alan E Smith carding 38 points also. The top three golfers all received golf vouchers, wine and golf balls as prizes.

The annual event raised £725 for the captain’s charity which this year was the Alzheimer’s Society.

The nearest the pin competition on all four par three holes saw Bob Casboult take the prize on the third, John Tummon on the eighth, Chris Jones on the 10th and Rod Campbell on the 13th. Wine and other golf goods were presented to each golfer.

There was a new prize - ‘The Alan E Smith decanter’ - which was awarded to Jim Wildish for getting nearest the pin in two shots on the ninth hole.

Sponsor Alan completed the prize with a bottle of port to fill the decanter.

The ‘straightest drive’, near the line extended from the 12th tee, was won by Alan Peach and the ‘longest drive’ on the 17th was won by Alan Barnes.

For extra fun there was a twos competition run as part of the game, with the winners being able to scoop a share of the twos pot created for the day. Three golfers, David Chappell, Alan E Smith and club chairman Alan Smith, shared the prize by scoring birdies on some of the par three holes.

The tournament was played in dry weather with some sunny spells and were supplied with ‘half Way house’ refreshments by the club`s vice-captain Geoff Tinson`s wife Elaine and golfer Barbara Hare.

Following the game, the golfers joined captain Tony in the marquee by the 18th green, and enjoyed food and drinks supplied by Tony`s wife Gill, son Daniel and his partner Stella, who all received thank you gifts for their hard work.