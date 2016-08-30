Kian continues juniors’ hot streak with open championship win

Kian Pearce continued the excellent form of juniors at Greetham Valley Golf Club when he won the Ping Junior Open at Gainsborough Golf Club while the club’s junior squad won the South Lincolnshire junior finals at Sleaford.

Kian triumphed on his first visit to the Gainsborough course with a score of 66 (nett), playing off 16, whilst the junior team go forward to the Lincolnshire finals at Boston West following their convincing round-robin win at Sleaford.

In their competition, the Greetham team of four played singles against each of two other teams and emerged unbeaten in all of the games racking up 13 out of a maximum of 16 points. The team consisted of Tom Haynes, Harry and Joe Sargood and Izzy Haughton.

Saturday was a highlight in the golfing calendar at Greetham with the Ladies and Gents Captains’ weekend.

With Stableford qualifiers, a putting competition, target golf on the range and the par three challenge, there were prizes across the board, thanks to generous sponsorship from Savvi Travel, Proputt, Nature’s Naturals, Pasqualino Risi, Harboro Hotel, Bruce Strickland and G&A Builders.

More than 160 players entered the qualifiers but thunder and lightning in the afternoon, coupled with monsoon-like rainfall, meant that most of the competitions were unable to be completed.

The one exception was the Ladies’ event, which started and finished before the weather deteriorated. Lesley Young took third place with a fine score of 38 points, including a birdie on the third hole; playing off 19. Lesley held her game together well until the last four holes where she dropped a few strokes.

Second place went to Jackie Friend with 39 points in a well-constructed round after a poor first hole where she took a six, but thereafter scored regularly. The overall winner, on countback, was Valda Austin, who had the thrill of scoring a birdie on the final hole to take the top place.

Highlight of the day, however, was the club captain’s charity haircut, in which captain Micky Fish and his step-daughter Corinne Barker had their heads shaved for the captains’ charity, Dove Cottage.

This event raised over £670. Not only did the two have their heads shaved but a golf group staying in the hotel also joined in with their captain also having a close cut and donating £90. Members were all very generous with payments for being allowed to take a turn with the shaver as well as Bob Scrafton and Ally McNaughton donating tickets to the British Seniors Masters at Woburn, which were raffled and raised £150.

In the Gents’ midweek competition, there was a very close finish with countback being the deciding feature amongst the top places. Fourth place was taken by young Winston Childs, whose handicap is coming down rapidly. Winston (23) started brilliantly with 19 points on the front nine and was well placed until a failure to card a score on the final hole.

His score of 35 was beaten by Peter Maksymiw (also with 35) but he also fell foul on two holes with nil returns. A birdie on the 14th was enough to allow him to pip Winston for that place. Second place went to Darren Want (12) in a steady round of 37 which included a run of five pars in the middle of the course. The overall winner (also on 37) was Robert Lewin, who must be kicking himself for not exceeding that score as he failed to score on two holes on the back nine.

Mike Pare recorded a hole-in-one in a friendly mixed match at Greetham and was surprised to see the ball disappear into the hole on the Lakes course’s 12th hole. Whilst being naturally delighted he said the high spot was receiving kisses from all the lady players - he has now put his name down for more mixed matches.