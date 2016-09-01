Park look to capitalise on poor streak

Burghley Park CC will be looking to capitalise on Hampton’s poor run of form on Saturday.

The two sides will meet at Hampton CC in the Huntingdonshire League Division One (1pm).

Seventh-placed Hampton have been on a terrible run, being beaten in their past five league fixtures.

Burghley, meanwhile, sit fourth in the table and a positive results could see them overtake third-placed Southill Park, who have an advantage of just two points.

The contest begins at 1pm.

On Sunday a Friendly XI will travel to play Sandringham (1pm).

Burghley Park Seconds’ contest at Ketton in the Huntingdonshire League Division Four was abandoned with Ketton on 103-6.

Burghley earned 10 points and Ketton eight.

On Monday a Friendly XI beat East Sutton by 77 runs on home soil.

Burghley scored 257-9 in their 40 overs.

Steven Williams hit 83 runs Russell Hibbitt’s 72 and a knock of 38 from Simon Stephenson aided the total.

East Sutton’s touring XI could only reply with 180-8.

Duncan Roberts, David Popple and Paul Loader each took two wickets apiece, while Ross Thain also chipped in.