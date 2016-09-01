Rain is a pain as Market Deeping have little luck

Market Deeping CC had little luck with their fixtures this weekend.

The Firsts’ Lincs ECB Premier match at home to Grantham, and the Seconds’ South Lincs and Border League Premier contest away at the same opposition both ended prematurely thanks to the conditions.

It was the same story for the Sunday Seconds away at Uppingham Town.

The Sunday Firsts’ two-wicket success at Bourne was the only silver lining, ensuring the weekend wasn’t a complete washout.

The Firsts had restricted Grantham to 128-5 after 36 overs, Ashley Fisher (three), Thomas Andrews and Zak Simmonds taking wickets.

But at the end of the day, Deeping had to make do with seven points which leaves them fourth in the table, 31 points behind leaders Bracebidge and seven points behind second-placed Grantham, with two games left.

In their match at Grantham, the seconds had watched the hosts make 114-8 with five overs left.

Nick Andrews (four), Josh Smith (two) and Richard Witt (two) did the damage with the ball.

In the Rutland League Division Five the Sunday Seconds and Uppingham claimed five points each.

On Saturday, the Firsts travel to Boston, who have just secured their Lincs ECB Premier status after last year’s promotion (noon) and the Seconds host Boston Seconds (1pm).

A day later the Sunday Firsts are away at Ufford Park (1pm) and the Seconds host Alconbury (1pm).