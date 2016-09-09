Rivals to go head-to-head to end Premier season

Market Deeping and Bourne will complete their Lincolnshire ECB Premier campaigns by going head-to-head at Outgang Road.

Bracebridge Heath have been confirmed as champions, but fourth-placed Deeping sit just seven points behind Grantham, currently in runners-up spot, and a firm victory could see them claim a top-two spot.

Bourne, meanwhile, will be playing for pride.

A 20-point win could see the sixth-placed team conclude their campaign just one point behind Deeping.

They will be determined not to let those behind them overtake them in the standings - just 18 points separate them and Boston, in ninth.

The previous meeting between the two sides back in June was abandoned, with Bourne on 111-6.

The match begins at noon.

Deeping Firsts had to make do with five points from their Lincs ECB Premier contest at Boston on Saturday.

The hosts had reached 55-1 when the contest was abandoned due to the conditions.

Ali Sharp had taken the wicket of Boston’s Kieran Evans, both teams awarded five points, which left Deeping fourth in the table.

The Saturday Seconds’ South Lincs and Border League fixture at home to Boston Seconds failed to get underway, both sides taking eight points.

This weekend they are away at Billingborough (1pm).

The Sunday Firsts earned a seven-wicket success at Ufford Park in the Rutland League Division One.

Ufford made 166-8 from their 45 overs.

Richard Witt (3-15) led the way will the ball, further wickets taken by Josh Smith (two) amd Jackson Andrews.

Deeping also added two run outs.

With the bat, Deeping won the contest with 169-3 in the 22nd over.

Openers Nick Green (63) and Jamie Morgan (56) did most of the damage.

This week the Sunday Firsts are away at Nassington (1pm).

The Sunday Seconds lost at home to Alconbury in the Rutland League Division Five.

Deeping Posted 148-9 with A. Gamory (28), Richard Pickering (23) and Kieran Luton (22) top scoring.

The away side responded with 150-3, Joe Pearson, James Whitaker and Kieran Lutton taking the wickets.

Bourne Firsts made 32 runs without loss when their home match against strugglers Nettleham was abandoned on Saturday.

Jack Berry (21) and Peter Morgan (10) were juts getting into the groove when the contest ended, both sides settling for five points.

The Sunday Firsts were beaten by five wickets at Nassington in the Rutland League Division One.

Bourne posted 226-9 with Sam Evison (94) and Jack Berry (35) the pick of the batsmen.

Nassington responded with 228-5, Berry (three), Robert Bentley and Tom Dixon taking wickets.

The Sunday Firsts will host Peterborough Town this weekend and the Seconds are away at Orton Park, both beginning at 1pm.