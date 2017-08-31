Run spree as talented teenager Joey eyes England call

Rising Bourne Cricket Club star Joey Evison has been racking up the runs in a bid to earn England honours.

The 15-year-old was selected to play for England (North) Under 15s against England (South) Under 15s in a four-match series which took place at the ECB Headquarters at Loughborough University this week.

Joey, who is with the Nottinghamshire CCC Academy, opened in all four matches which consisted of two 50-over games and two T/20 clashes.

In the 50 over matches, he scored 76 off 83 balls and 68 off 90 balls. In the T/20 matches, he scored 46 off 29 balls and 34 off 32 balls and ended as the leading run-scorer in the series. He also took 3-17 in the first T/20 match.

Joey will find out this month if he’s been selected for the England Under 16 team which is due to tour Sri Lanka in early 2018.

The Stamford School pupil was recently chosen to represent the Midlands Under 15s in the ECB/Bunbury Festival at Stowe School in July.

He has been playing his Saturday club cricket for the Nottinghamshire Academy in the Nottinghamshire ECB Premier League.

He scored his first Premier League century (113) against Attenborough in June and is believed to be the youngest ever to do so.

Joey also made his Notts 2nd XI County Championship debut in August against Worcestershire, scoring 54 in the second innings.

He equalled MJK Smith’s record for the youngest ever player for the Stamford School 1st XI and last season he became the youngest ever centurion for Stamford School 1st X1, aged 14 and now has three 1st XI hundreds.