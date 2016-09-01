Something to Cheer, but contest finishes early

Rainfall put paid to Bourne CC’s contests on Saturday.

The Firsts’ match at Woodhall Spa in the Lincs ECB Premier was abandoned without the away side taking to bat.

The Spa men had posted 279-9 with 48 overs played whne the contest came to an early close.

Prasanna Jayawardene had frustrated the Bourne side, scoring 124 before he was caught by Peter Morgan off Jack Berry’s delivery.

Thomas Dixon added 42 to the competitive total.

For Bourne, Colin Cheer took four wickets for the loss of 81 runs, while Berry and ben Collins both added two wickets to the total.

Robert Bentley also claimed a victim as Bourne collected nine points and their opponents 10.

This Saturday Bourne host basement side Nettleham (noon).

The Seconds’ contest, at home to Spa’s Seconds, was also abandoned. The away side reached 93-6 before the heaven’s opened, the second XI claiming 11 points.

The Sunday Firsts were beaten by two wickets at Market Deeping in the Rutland League Division One.

Bourne were dismissed for 219, Peter Morgan (75), Sam Evison (43), Ben Stroud (40) and Tom Dixon (35) adding healthily to the total.

Thomas Andrews (four), Josh Smith (three) and Zak Simmonds (three) took the wickets.

Deeping reached a winning total of 223-8 in the penultimate over.

An unbaten 48 from captain David Gillett helped the away side to victory.

Jack Berry and Tom Dixon both took three wickets, and Ben Collins adding two.

This week the Sunday Firsts travel to Nassington (1pm).

The Sunday Seconds were beaten by seven wickets at Isham in the Rutland League Division Four.

Jonathan Stansby top scored with 22 as Bourne were all out for 67.

Their opponents posted 68-3, wickets falling to Xanti Xipu (two) and Chris Binns.