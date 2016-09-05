SOUTH LINCS AND BORDER LEAGUE: Round-up

With every South Lincolnshire & Border League game abandoned, two teams are still in the running for the Premier Division championship.

Spalding’s rained off game meant that they have now completed their programme while challengers Sleaford 2nd, who are 29 points behind, still have two games to play, with a possible 40 points to be gained.

At the foot of the table, four teams could still be in danger, with bottom side Billingborough 15 behind Woodhall Spa 2nd, but with a game in hand.

Stamford are five points ahead of Woodhall with Grantham a further two points up.

The top of Division One remains tight with six points separating leaders Spalding 2nd and Freiston and both having one game to play.

Claypole have dominated Division Two, remaining undefeated with two games to go, but second place is far from decided with Boston 3rd just five just five points behind second placed Graves Park.