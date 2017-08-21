Stamford strengthen grip on Hunts League title race

Have your say

Stamford Town strengthened their grip on the Hunts League Division One title race after a 29-run win at Eaton Socon on Saturday.

Tom Williams’ side now hold a 21-point advantage over second-placed Newborough after just two games to go after their closest challengers lost at third-placed Southill Park on Saturday.

Stamford were restricted to 154-6 from their 45 overs after being put into bat by Eaton Socon.

Ben Peck (27) and Williams (42) anchored the innings before Simon Lem hit an unbeaten 34 to help Town to their final total.

Lem then produced a devastating spell of bowling to return 4-17 from 6.2 overs to help skittle Socon for 125.

Peck also claimed two wickets, including that of Socon’s top scorer MaCauley Clark (33), to finish with 2-16 from his seven over stint.

Stamford host Hampton on Saturday knowing that victory will move them closer to landing the league title.

Burghley Park suffered a six wicket home loss against Orton Park.

Michael Jones (36) and Chris Armstrong (35) top scored for Burghley were dismissed for 132 by their Peterborough-based visitors.

Ex-Deeping players Nick Cowley claimed 4-15 from his 10-over spell for Orton.

Orton wasted little time in chasing down Burghley’s total as Clive Evans (53) and Richard Morris (38) laid the foundations of their reply.

Thomas Day returned 2-22 for Burghley, but Orton cruised to victory in just under 22 overs.

Burghley Park 2nds were put to the sword by Ramsey 3rds in their Division Three clash as they suffered a heavy 204-run reversal.

The hosts took full advantage of a depleted Burghley side to plunder 326-6 before declaring after 42 overs.

Chris Parkins (92) and Alex Parkins (93) were the leading run scorers in a daunting total for Burghley to chase.

Despite a half-century from James Biggs (57), Burghley were all out for 122 and remain rooted to the foot of the table.