Test star Dane Vilas fails to inspire Uffington in derby defeat to Ufford Park

South African star Dane Vilas was unable to inspire Uffington to a derby victory in Division Two of the Rutland League on Sunday.

Vilas, was has played six Test matches for his country and featured in T20 games for Lancashire this season, was dismissed without scoring in Sunday’s match against Ufford Park.

Vilas, whose services were secured due to his friendship with an Uffington player, was caught by Ufford’s Theo Gatehouse off the bowling of Paul Bentley.

Uffington were eventually dismissed for 104 in the derby duel as Bentley bagged 4-16 with Jacob Turp (3-44) and Jan Neville (3-19) all providing excellent support.

Dean Cornish (38) and Steve Moody (26) were the top scorers for Uffington who eventually succumbed to an eight-wicket loss.

Turp (48no) and Sandeep Dahiya (49) led the Ufford charge as they cruised to victory inside 12 overs despite Vilas claiming the wicket of Josh Bentley to finish with 1-8 from his three over stint.

Bourne stalled Wisbech’s charge to the Division One title and reignited their own hopes with a five-wicket success at the Abbey Lawn.

They dismissed the table-toppers for 189 despite good middle order knocks from Ali Anthony (42), Gary Freear (60) and Parth Patel (20).

Joey Evison (3-27) and Ben Keast (3-16) were the pick of the Bourne bowlers in a tidy performance.

Evison then led the Bourne victory charge with an unbeaten 74 as he and fellow opener Pete Morgan (33) got the hosts off to a solid start in reply.

Tom Dixon (25) and Adam Binns (17no) then provided Evison with solid support to give Bourne an excellent victory.

Market Deeping and Ketton are both facing a battle to beat the drop from the top flight after defeats on Sunday.

Ketton went down by five wickets at home to Peterborough Town who had dismissed their hosts for 178.

Tariq Aziz (44), Zeeshan Manzoor (55) and Josh Gallimore (20) were the leading Ketton contributors against a Peterborough side who have moved away from the lower regions of the division after back-to-back victories.

Sunday’s success was secured by an unbeaten 72 from Balaji Ganesan as they scraped home with less than two overs to spare. Aziz was Ketton’s top bowler with 2-28 from 12 overs.

Deeping suffered a four-wicket loss at home to second-placed Oundle who successfully chased down the hosts’ 184-8 with just three balls to spare.

Barnack suffered a 49-run defeat at Grantham after being dismissed for 142 in pursuit of the home side’s 191 all out.

Easton-on-the-Hill’s hopes of winning the Division Three West title received a massive boost.

They were awarded a 20-point walkover for Sunday’s scheduled match with Kimbolton and then saw closest rivals Isham and Oakham both beaten.

Oakham went to a 74-run reversal against Medbourne who posted 246-6 from their 45 overs.

Toby Williams hit a superb 115 for Medbourne who dismissed Oakham for 172 in their reply.

Toby Robertson (35) and William Begy (42no) were the leading contributors to the Oakham tally.

Laxton Park suffered a 68-run defeat in their Division Four West table-topping showdown with Huntingdon.

Joss Boyle bagged 6-30 as Laxton bowled out their visitors for 181, but Park struggled for runs in their reply.

James Ireland (27), Will Horrell (13) and Eamon Murphy (18no) were the only Laxton batsmen to reach double figures as they were bowled out for 113.

Adnan Hafiz took 5-47 for the visitors who now hold a 20-point lead over Laxton at the top of the table.

Uffington 2nds ensured club bragging rights remained even after aq 94-run success over Ufford Park in Division Four East.

The visitors posted 203-6 from their 45 overs with Ivan Wilson hitting an unbeaten 96 not out for Uffington.

John Burton (20), Colin Miles (25) and Will Hetherington (26) also produced solid showings while Morgan Turner took 3-28 for Ufford.

Wilson then followed up his impressive batting performance by claiming 4-33 from his 12 over spell as Ufford were dismissed for 109.

Will Fry (2-32) and Miles (2-0) provided valuable support as only Jack Parker (40) offered much resistance to the Uffington attack.