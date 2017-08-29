Tickler hits maiden century as Baston’s run blitz boosts promotion push

James Tickler struck his maiden century to help Baston maintain their push for promotion in Division One of the South Lincs and Border League.

Ticker thumped 105 runs in Baston’s 236-run victory over Boston 3rds which moved them into second place in the table with a 17-point lead over third-placed Welby Cavaliers who have a game in hand.

Skipper Adam Hilless said: “We were all absolutely delighted for Tickler, he’s been fantastic all year for us and deserves his century. I’m sure it’s the first of many.

“It was a great win and hopefully this can keep the pressure on our promotion rivals.”

With both captains looking to bowl, it was the home skipper who won the toss and invited Baston to have a bat.

Baston didn’t get off to the best start with Ben Hudson (12) and Liam Davies (5) both caught off the bowling of left armer Ian Morris to leave them 18-2.

Mark Richardson joined Tickler at the crease, as the two left handers looked to rebuild against steady bowling.

Richardson played some glorious late cuts and was quick to latch onto anything short and pull through the legside.

Ticker was happy to play the supporting role, pushing singles and keeping the scoreboard moving. At drinks Baston were 80-2.

Both batsmen accelerated after the break, with Richardson first to bring up his fifty with a well-run brace. Tickler continued his excellent 2017 form to bring up his half-century not long after.

Boston lacked a bowler to contain the scoring rate, so turned back to opener Morris who broke through straight away, clean bowling Mark Richardson for 68, including 11 fours.

Baston were 156-3 and skipper Hilless wanted to keep the momentum, so sent power hitter Andy Keen up the order.

Keen had a look at a couple of deliveries, before going straight into fifth gear, smashing the ball to all parts. Keen’s arrival seemed to gee Tickler up as the pair scored at around 10 runs per over.

Tickler brought up a brilliant ton in the 40th over, as he cracked a four through wide mid-off. It was his first league century, but has been a long time coming in a fantastic 2017 season, where he leads the league with 538 runs at an average of 53.8, and has been the backbone of the Baston batting order.

Keen was caught in the penultimate over for a rapid 35 and Tickler (105) fell the next ball, bowled by Boston skipper Sean Barnett. Neil Knox rustled a quick 10 not out as Baston finished on 264-5.

Boston’s reply got off to a bad start as Hilless took two wickets in his first over, with John Lamin taking a good low catch at second slip, and a dubious leg before.

Baston handed a debut to Simon Larter, who bowled well taking 2-8 with man of the moment Tickler taking a sharp chance at third slip.

Hilless (4-8 from seven overs) extended his lead at the top of the bowling charts with two more wickets, both very easy leg before decisions for the umpire.

There was time for James Roffe (1-11) and Neil Baker (0-2) to get in on the action as Baston recorded a massive 236-run win.

Billingborough 2nds could still escape relegation from Division One after a 10-run win over Skegness 2nds secured their second win of the campaign.

Euan Boswell (76) and Richard Wells (82) helped Billingborough post 201-6 from their 45 overs on Saturday.

Callum Scott (4-39) and Mark Pilgrim (3-26) then helped restrict Skegness to 191-8 from 45 overs in their reply.

The 19-point return from the victory means Billingborough are just one victory away from moving out of the bottom two relegation places.

Their next match on Saturday, September 9, is against Timberlands who are currently third-from-bottom in the standings.

Market Deeping remain in the Premier Division relegation mire after a heavy run 185-run defeat at high-flying Sleaford 2nds.

The hosts amassed 322-3 from their 45 overs with Simon Godby (112) and Ben Bulmer (100no) both blasting centuries.

Matthew Rose led the Deeping reply with 55, but support was in short supply as Deeping were skittled out for 137.

Bourne 2nds claimed derby bragging rights over Billingborough after registering a 27-run win in a close clash at the Abbey Lawn.

Adam Binns (36), Josh Bentley (42), Dave Christmas (79) and Dan Whadcock (31) helped Bourne post a decent 246-8 from their 45 overs.

Shaun Brown blasted 102 for Billingborough in their reply while Scott Tite cracked 62 and Aaron Pullum added 27, but the visitors were bowled out for 219.

James Keywood claimed 3-36 for Bourne while Robert Dunn took 2-48 from his maximum 12 over spell.