Title showdown for Easton-on-the-Hill as trio chase honours

Easton-on-the-Hill face a final day title decider in a three-way battle for honours in Division Three West of the Rutland League.

They take on championship challengers East Carlton on Sunday needing a maximum 20-point haul to overtake current table-toppers Isham.

However, Easton must restrict their visitors to a maximum of seven points as they could still overtake their hosts as they have another match the following weekend away at S&L Corby.

Isham, however, saw their hopes hit on Sunday after losing to Loddingtoon while Easton were racking up the runs against S&L Corby.

Alex Wheatley and Mitch Thomas both cracked unbeaten centuries as Easton piled up 268 runs before declaring after 29 overs.

This gave them an extra 16 overs to bowl out S&L and they duly obliged to skittle their visitors for just 51.

The battle to beat the drop from Division One will go down to the wire as only 18 points separates the six sides scrapping to avoid finishing with Stamford Town in the relegation zone.

Deeping currently occupy the second relegation spot, but they boosted their bid with a 43-run derby victory over Bourne.

Nick Green (22), Connor Gillett (56), Dave Sargeant (26) and Zac Simmonds (40no) helped Deeping to post 213. Ben Stroud was the pick of the Bourne bowlers with 3-45.

Deeping shared out the wickets between Simmonds, Jackson Andrews, Mehul Adatia and Green as Bourne were bowled out for 170.

Pete Morgan (22), Sam Evison (47), Tom Dixon (20) and Jack Berry (35no) were the leading Bourne run-makers.

The victory allowed Deeping to close the gap on Grantham ahead of Sunday’s final match at Barnack who are still in danger themselves despite a four-wicket win over Oundle.

Muhammad Yaseen took 6-20 to help bowl out Oundle for 104 despite 32 from Peter Wilson.

Mohammad Hammad then hit an unbeaten 46 as Barnack edged home for the loss of six wickets.

Already-relegated Stamford Town suffered a six-wicket defeat against Ketton who moved up into third place in the back of the victory.

Shakir Mahmood returned 3-38 from his 10 overs as Town were bowled out for 146 despite 43 from Tim Juggins.

Peter Rowe (40), Tariq Aziz (31) and Zeeshan Manzoor (35) got Ketton off to a solid start before Josh Gallimore (35no) got them over the line.

A final day victory for Uppingham saved them from relegation in Division Two while also condemning Burghley Park to the drop.

Three wickets apiece for Mark Cox and Charlie Morley helped bowl out Burghley for 124 despite a mid-order rally from Binoy Joseph (28) and Jack Fischer (33).

Cox then top-scored with 59 to help Uppingham to victory and safety despite Tom Dolby taking 3-42 for Burghley.

Five wickets from Tom Bentley couldn’t inspire Uffington to victory in their final Division Two fixture of the season at home to Whittlesey.

Bentley bagged 5-22 from 12 overs as Whittlesey were dismissed for 158, but despite a solid start the Uffington reply fell away.

Damien Herrick (25), George Hartley (34), Guy Cunningham (20) and Bentley (30) led the charge, but Brett Wright’s 7-49 saw Uffington’s reply finish 16 runs short.