Town toast title triumph

Stamford Town have been crowned Hunts League Division One champions.

Tom Williams’ side won a high-scoring clash with Hampton in their penultimate match of the season on Saturday to take the title.

A superb opening partnership of 108 between Chris Bore and Liam Davis laid the foundations for the Stamford success.

Dave smashed 11 fours and a six in his 103 runs which came off just 120 balls while Bore blasted eight fours and four sixes in his 37-ball 71.

Williams (21) and Suneel Appan (53no) then continued the run spree as Town closed their 45 overs on 272-4.

Hampton made an excellent effort of chasing down Town’s terrific total as Jon Dee (23) and Andy McIntyre (79) put on 57 runs for the first wicket.

Scott Chamberlain claimed three crucial mid-order wickets as Stamford got on top of their visitors despite conceding 41 extras.

Greg Clarke (39) led a late Hampton foray as they closed their innings on 248-9 from 45 overs.

Town’s 19-point haul from the match has put them in an unassailable position, 28-points clear of closest challengers Southall ahead of their final matches this weekend.

Stamford conclude their title-winning campaign on Saturday with a trip to face Ramsey 2nds.

Burghley Park’s lingering relegation fears were ended after an unexpected boost on Saturday.

Basement side Waresley 2nds called off their planned trip to Stamford, meaning Burghley pocketed the maximum 20 points which has moved into fourth place in the table.

They end their campaign on Saturday with a trip to face Newborough.