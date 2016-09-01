Two wins in two days as Town claim Twenty20 Plate victory

Stamford Town CC’s Sunday Firsts made it two wins in two days.

Sunday’s home victory at home to Ufford Park was followed up on Monday with a plate victory away against the same opponents.

Ben Peck claimed six wickets and Simon Lem and Suneel Appan both struck half centuries in Sunday’s two-wicket victory in the Rutland League Division One.

Ross Keymer struck 91 runs for Ufford before he was caught by Appan off Peck’s delivery.

The away side posted 212 runs before being dismissed in the final over.

Peck conceded just 36 runs for his six wickets, while Richard Field, Alex Birch and Scott Chamberlain also claimed victims.

In reply, Town reached 213 for the loss of eight wickets, also in the final over.

Lem top scored with 75, while Appan struck 51.

Monday saw the two sides switch venues but meet again in the final of the John Wilcox Plate.

This Twenty20 contest saw Ufford dismissed for 55 in the 19th over, only opener Joe Corder making double figures.

Tim Juggins took seven wickets, Sam Barrett adding the other three.

Stamford reached 58-1 in the 12th over.

Andrew Hulme hit an unbeaten 43.

Town’s Sunday Seconds XI were beaten by 43 runs at Barkston and Syston in the Grantham and Melton Division Three.

The hosts made 150-9 with wickets taken by Hal Parkes (three), Sam Barrett (two), Muhammad Chaudhary, Dave Roberts and Tom Smith.

Town were all out for 107, Chaudhary top scoring with 31.

Stamford Town Firsts return to action on Saturday, away at Southill Park in the Huntingdonshire League Division One (1pm).

The South Lincs and Border League Premier side will be in action at Spalding (1pm).

The following day, the Sunday Firsts host Barnack and the Seconds are at Croxton Kerrial.