Uppingham CC to conclude campaign at Loughborough

Uppingham First XI will conclude their season at Loughborough Town Seconds on Saturday.

Seventh will travel to eighth for this Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Division One fixture this weekend (noon).

This week they had to settle for five points as their home clash against Sileby Town Seconds fell foul of the weather.

The Seconds will host Braunstone Cricketers in Division Six East, their match also beginning at noon.

Their match at Leicestershire Teachers and Mossdale was also rained off, both teams claiming five points also.

The club’s two Sunday sides did see action however, both recording defeats on the road.

The Sunday Firsts lost by 248 runs at Oundle Town in the Rutland League Division One.

The hosts posted 313-7 from their 45 overs, opener Peter Foster top scoring with 123.

Mark Cox (four), Alex Ashwin and Scott Green were among the wickets.

In response, Uppingham were all out for 65, only Cox (20) and Greeen (10) making double figures.

The Sunday Seconds lost by 94 runs at Weldon Seconds in Division Five.

Weldon posted 188-6, wickets taken by Ruben Scott (three), Philip Nichols (two) and Andrew Morley.

Uppingham Seconds, who were a player short, made 94 before being dismissed. Andy Cross’ 44 runs was the highlight.

Ketton CC picked up five points as their Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire Premier League match at Wisbech Town was rained off on Saturday.