Vital promotion clash

Oakham CC Firsts host Ibstock on Saturday, in a contest which could define the promotion race.

Just seven points separate the two opponents in the Leicestershire and Rutland Cricket League Division Two, Oakham currently second and occupying the final promotion slot.

And although they have a game in hand on their third-placed rivals, a positive result could earn them some much-needeed breathing space.

The match begins at 12.30pm.

The Second XI will travel to face Enderby in the Division Five East, also starting at 12.30pm.

There was no play for Oakham this weekend.

Both the Firsts’ contest at home to Egerton Park and the Seconds’ trip to Market Harborough were cancelled due to the conditions.

All four teams were awarded five points.