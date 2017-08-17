Wakes are urged to stick together after tough start

Wakes boss Jimmy McDonnell is urging his side to stick together after a difficult start to the new United Counties League Division One campaign.

Bourne are still looking for their first points of the season after suffering three successive defeats.

They went down to a 4-0 away loss at league new boys Pinchbeck United on Wednesday night which followed a 5-0 drubbing at Potton on Saturday.

The Wakes host struggling Burton Park Wanderers – who were thrashed 15-0 at home by Harrowby last weekend – on Saturday.

And boss McDonnell is determined for his side to get their first points on the board in the Abbey Lawn clash (3pm).

He said: “We asked for a reaction on Wednesday night after a poor performance on Saturday – and we got that.

“We probably had 10 good chances throughout the game, but we need to be more thoughtful and look after the ball better as well.

“We’ve worked hard to win the ball so we don’t want to be giving it away cheaply.

“We need to be a bit more smarter and our decision-making needs to improve.

“Our concentration levels dropped at the start of the second half and they scored three goals, but we put the effort back in, missed a penalty and still created chances.

“We’ve got to stick together though, get through this tough period and start putting some points on the board because we don’t want to be getting stuck down the bottom.”

The Wakes began brightly on Wednesday night with new signing Jezz Goldson-Williams starting in attack following his return to the club from Peterborough Northern Star.

Bourne created the better of the opening exchanges. Josh Russell and Dan Flood both flashed early efforts wide before Jordan Avis squandered the Wakes’ best chance when he blazed over after bursting clear.

Russell then showed the Pinchbeck defence a clean pair of heels as he raced clear only to fire wide. Wakes goalkeeper Alex Brown produced a smart stop to thwart Andrew Tidswell as Pinchbeck came more into the contest.

And they took the lead seven minutes before half-time when a cross was curled in for Corey Kingston to head home.

Bourne were then made to pay for their missed chances in the second half as quick-fire strikes from Kingston and Liam Ogden put Pinchbeck in command.

Brown produced a couple more smart stops before Ollie Maltby curled home Pinchbeck’s fourth goal.

Bourne still created opportunities and, when Goldson-Williams was hauled over in the box, they were awarded a penalty only for goalkeeper Ben Martin to make a fine save from Russell’s spot kick.

Bourne: Brown, Corby, Cooper, Cooke, Flood, Palmer, Avis, McDonald, Goldson-Williams, Russell, Zealand. Subs used: Jesson, Rothery, Collins. Not used: Smitheringale, Cardell.