A mythical kingdom awaits visitors to Thorpe Meadows

Peterborough’s Thorpe Meadows is set to be transformed into a mythical kingdom for a magnificently magical weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Artists and performers will take over the park for two days of fun for all ages.

Bringing fun to Thorpe Meadows

Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie will take you on an adventure through sizzling safaris and snowy Siberia – this epic story of world travel and rare beasts will be told through drama, music and song.

Then, set off on a mythical journey that will take you from the depths of the sea to the ancient past with the Tale Trail. Listen carefully for clues from four storytellers along the way to reveal a secret message. Throughout the day, there will also be Fairy and Elf Workshops, transforming children into magical creatures, colouring and minibeast making stations and den building.

There is also the return of festival favourites Plunge Boom (formerly of the ‘Troll’s Kitchen’) whose two intriguing scientists will wow audiences with a horde of micro-creatures in jars - a cross between Indiana Jones and David Bellamy, these animal lovers are on a mission of miniature proportions.

The Mystérieuses Coiffures, another popular return to the Arts Festival, will be treating visitors to extraordinary hairstyles, reaching great heights with nothing but his usual array of unusual accessories.

Live music is provided by local folk band, Pennyless, and a brand new series of Our Stories’ will be launched.

Sheena Carman, Vivacity Arts Development officer, said: “The whole thing is going to be pinned together by storytellers. They will weave stories around the sculptures, about the folklore of the area and all the natural mini beasts that you can find there.”

The event at Thorpe Meadow is not only a great opportunity to take in and experience this fantastic site of natural beauty but will also shine a light on the treasures of its sculpture trail – a site of cultural significance unique to Peterborough. Among the sculptures to be explored are an untitled piece by Miles Davis and ‘Quarry’ by Wolf.

Refreshments will be on hand throughout the weekend from The Hook, Pirate Bar for adults and children alike.

Each day’s events will start at 10.30am and end at 5pm.