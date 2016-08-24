ALBUM REVIEW: Ten tracks that define a band and a revolution in the folk genre

‘The disc’s diversity feels less like a contrivance and more like a genuine sharing out of talents (David Kidman, Fatea)

Tales from the Tulgey Wood by Pennyless, Pennyless Music

Fairport Convention’s Liege and Leif, Songs of Leonard Cohen, The Times They Are A-Changin’ by Bob Dylan and Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel.

All these albums are considered not just classics, but a commentary on a generation and the ondition of our times.

When Pennyless band released their third album, Tales from the Tulgey Wood in 2012, it prompted one reviewer to call it as “far removed from big beards and knitting your own cider as possible”.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, including the name Tulgey Wood itself and the opening track Jabberwocky, Pennyless weave a magic spell that the same reviewer fittingly called “one of the few times that an album can be described as ‘a mixed bag’ in a nice way”.

There are instrumentals with Napoleon Crossing the Alps/Matterhornpipe, Catharsis/Repression and Romanian Circle Dance, while guitarist Les Woods becomes Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) and Ralph McTell with Way Over Yonder and The Caretaker.

Winter is Gone, Tell it to the Bees and Will o’ the Wisp, Pennyless’s landmark number, make this album an absolute treasure chest.

Review by Winston Brown