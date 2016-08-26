Classic cars on show at the Meadows

Stamford Round Table will be hosting its popular car show this weekend on the picturesque Stamford Meadows, with free entry and over 500 iconic vehicles for spectators to enjoy.

The 13th annual car show will take place on Sunday (August 28), from 10am to 5pm and will feature a vast array of classic and modern vehicles for visitors to peruse. There will also be a live auction of a 2002 Toyota MR2 Roadster, a children’s play area and a fly past from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

This great family day out also includes the very popular annual duck race at the Meadows, giving visitors the chance to cheer their duck as it floats to the finish line, with prizes for the winners and runners up.

Exhibitors at the car show have the opportunity to start their day with a leisurely rally through Stamford and the surrounding countryside, before arriving at Stamford Meadows and taking up their positions in the centre of the show, ready for the judging and awards ceremony.

To register for the rally visit the event’s website.

The annual car show is a key part of Stamford Round Table’s fundraising calendar with funds raised being used to support local causes and to benefit the local community.

Find out more online or follow @StamfordRoundTable611