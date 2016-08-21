Gold medal glory as Sandringham Flower Show for landscape firm’s stunning garden

The boss of a landscape gardening company is celebrating after winning a gold medal at the Sandringham Flower Show.

The one-day event, which attracts around 25,000 visitors each year, features show gardens built to a standard to rival any of the major horticultural shows.

Jonny Baker, who runs Whissendine-based Farm and Garden Ltd, entered a show garden for the 13th time and was delighted to finally win a gold medal.

He said: “We’ve plenty of silvers and silver-gilts over the years, but this is our first gold so I’m really happy.”

The 8m x 8m garden was designed in association with the Norfolk branch of the Guide Dogs For the Blind Association to mark the charity’s 85th year.

It featured lots of planting and a mixture of textures underfoot – for the benefit of partially-sighted visitors – including bark, gravel and turf.

Jonny, far left, and his team built it from scratch in less than four days.

Judging was carried out by well-known gardeners and broadcasters Alan Mason and Chris Beardshaw.

Jonny’s team raised around £1,000 for Guide Dogs through collection buckets and by selling food and drinks during the garden construction process.