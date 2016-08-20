Tickets on sale for Murder Mystery at The Sun Inn

There will be some strange goings-on at The Sun Inn in Cottesmore on Saturday, August 27, from 7pm to 10.30pm.

A kindly old Reverend will be sneaking around searching for clues, a slimy subservient man-servant will be attending to his Master, Lord Kieran’s every need and ensuring Lady Wendy’s cushions are ‘plumped’ and a gold digging floosy will be eyeing up a hunky gardener.

Come along to the Murder Mystery Evening where guests play character parts in an intriguing murder mystery plot.

Tickets are £30 per person and includes a two-course meal plus a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

You can buy a ticket from The Sun Inn or online.