A great display on show at Dyke Scarecrow Festival this weekend

Now in its third year, Dyke Scarecrow Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before!

Taking place this weekend, the festival promises something for all the family, with stalls and exhibitions across the whole village providing added fun to the scarecrow displays and new scarecrow trail.

The quality of scarecrow displays at this event is unrivalled as residents show their exceptional creative streak and compete for the winning trophy, as voted for by the public.

You can expect over 60 scarecrows, as well as a large classic vehicle display, agricultural machinery, livestock, an art exhibition, music, dog agility, inflatable rides, a motorised boating lake, motorised cars, crafts, cakes, sweets and much more.

As in previous years, the prize fund has been donated by The Wishing Well Inn, who will be joining in the festivities and hosting a barbecue.

Robin Woodward, one of the event organisers said: “This year promises to be the best event yet. We are expecting to welcome hundreds of people to the main event on the Saturday, with stalls and exhibitions across the entire village.”

Saturday’s festivities run from 11am to 4pm. The prize giving will be held at midday on Sunday at Dyke Village Hall. The scarecrows will still be ‘standing’ on Sunday if you miss out on Saturday.