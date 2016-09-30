An ‘a-peel-ing event for all

One of the country’s largest Apple Day events is back and bigger then ever before.

Stamford Apple Day, hosted by Stamford Community Orchard Group returns this Saturday to Stamford Arts Centre, from 10am to 4.30pm.

The East of England Apples and Orchards Project will be bringing along many different varieties of the English apple for you to see.

Experts will be on hand to identify the apples that people bring along on the day and there is hope that this event may help find some of the long-lost Stamford apple varieties, including the Stamford Pippin - which organisers are one step closer to finding. An apple has been sent off for further investigation and local experts feel that this could be the biggest find in decades.

Stamford Community Orchard Group’s own gurus will also be on hand to dispense invaluable advice on how to look after any apple trees that you may have in your garden.

As well as the apple identification table, there will also be apple tastings, a tombola and lots of stalls selling apple related gifts and produce.

There will also be fun and games for the children, with activities such as ‘pin the maggot on the apple’ and the all time favourite - apple bobbing! (For children big and small - that means you too grown-ups).

Remember to bring your home grown apples for identification,