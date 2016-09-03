An evening of entertainment at Stamford Arts Centre

On Saturday, next week the beautiful Ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre will play host to an evening of entertainment, all in aid of charity.

Live music, food and vintage shopping will fill the room at ‘Ballroom Blitz’ - a charity fundraiser for Sue Ryder, Cancer Research UK and Changing Places.

Live music will be provided by The Vinegar Strokes, who will cover some of your favourite songs, followed by DJ James Swift.

Kelly from the Stamford Deli will be serving some delicious Mediterranean cuisine, whilst Sue Ryder Vintage in Peterborough is bring along a pop up shop.

Tickets are £20. The event will start at 7pm. For tickets visit the Arts Centre website or call 01780 763203.