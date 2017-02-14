Video 2 of 3: Dancers showcase their talents at Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts

Dancers have been competing against each other for the top spots in this year’s Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts.

The annual festival takes place over three weeks and began on Saturday.

Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts: Coral Willan-Dobner

It begins with the dance portion, which has been taking place at Grantham’s Priory Ruskin Academy this week.

It will be followed by the Schools Day at The Meres Leisure Centre on Friday, February 24, music and drama in Colsterworth on February 25-26 and film at the Sir Issac Newton Memorial Hall on the evening of February 24.

The Colsterworth Festival of Performing Arts has been an annual event since 1997, taking place over three weeks during February each year.

It celebrates music, dance, drama and film making for individuals and groups, attracting entrants from counties across the East Midlands.

** See Friday’s Journal for pictures.