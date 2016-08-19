Crowds set to flock to this year’s Birdfair

Thousands of people are once again expected to flock to Birdfair 2016, which starts today (Friday, August 19) and runs until Sunday (August 21) at Egleton.

As well as being a huge hit with visitors - affectionately known as the Glastonbury for birdwatchers - the event also raises much needed funds for conservation projects and a record £320,000 was handed over to Birdlife International from last year’s Birdfair, which was hailed the best event in its history.

Birdfair 2014 at Rutland water. Itziar Almarcegui promoting visits to the see wildlife in Spain. EMN-140816-201556009

Wildlife experts including Chris Packham and Simon King will be among the famous faces at the event, which has six marquees running packed programmes of events - meaning there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

Simon King, Nick Baker and Rutland Water’s own Tim Mackrill will be leading cruise events to spot the county’s own birds, while on Friday evening Chris Packham will interview a panel of experts on Rewilding Britain.

There will also be hundreds of stands selling the latest products for wildlife enthusiasts, everything, from scopes to sculptures, binoculars to bird food, e-Guides to eco holidays.

On the gate tickets are £15 for a single day or £35 for three days. It is free entry for children under 16 - with a full paying adult.

To buy tickets visit the website.