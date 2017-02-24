Birthday launch for mouthwatering temptations at ‘destination sandwich shop’

“Destination sandwich shop” Bread Meat Cheese is celebrating its first birthday with a number of new taste bud temptations.

The deli-style sandwich shop in Red Lion Street, Stamford, has received rave reviews in the press and online, sitting in the top three places to eat as voted for by members of The Great Food Club in their Top 100 which includes restaurants, pubs, hotels and a humble little sandwich shop.

The menu has continued to evolve week on week, with regular sandwiches such as “The Poacher” (three cheeses grilled with a hint of the onion family) and “What’s Your Beef” (salt beef on sourdough from Hambleton Bakery served with American mustard & dill pickles) being joined by specials like “The Macho Burrito” and “The Festive Pho”.

Bread Meat Cheese has continued to challenge traditional expectations of the humble sandwich and turn it into something far more celebratory, using local ingredients, local bread from Hambleton and local cheese producers too, all made fresh to order in front of your eyes.

Whilst the business has been quick to develop their outside catering service with Brazilian Rodizio BBQs, the classic Reuben burger and sides along with more specialist wedding multi-course feasts, the core business remains serving up “special sandwiches”.

To mark this special birthday a new range of sandwiches has been launched. How about the “B.M.C.C.B.L.T.” which is their take on a Club; roast chicken, bacon, scorched jalapeno mayo, pico de romaine, tomato, &magic dust & crisps in 3 slices of sourdough from Hambleton Bakery. Or perhaps “The Chutzpah Experience”, roast beef, home pickled mushrooms, rocket & mustard in a toasted Hambleton rustic roll. Or “Number 46”, romesco sauce of roasted red peppers, almonds & garlic on melted Poacher cheese in toasted sourdough.

The shop, open Monday to Friday, is also going to be adding Te Koko macarons and the like to augment the sweet offering of brownies from Kate’s Little Cakes and selling chutneys from Bytham Kitchen and Modens’ plum bread from their deli.

With intriguing new sandwiches like “The Bouncing Czech” and “Get Your Goat You’ve Pulled” lined up for coming months, perhaps the days of the tuna mayo or the chicken and sweetcorn are numbered.

For a limited period only, you can also grab a fresh Columbian coffee for just £1.00 so all the more reason to call in to say “happy birthday”!