Second AA Rosette for William Cecil - and Bull & Swan makes national final

Stamford got it first Two AA Rosette restaurant this week as the William Cecil at St Martins was rewarded for its modern British culinary excellence.

Scooping a second rosette delighted head chef Phil Kent and his team as it was testament to their skills and seasonal changing menu.

The team at The Bull & Swan in Stamford, National Finalist For Great British Pub Awards Best Inn Category

He said: “My team and I were thrilled to find out we’d achieved a second AA Rosette for culinary excellence. We’ve worked hard to design and deliver exciting seasonal changing menus, using the very best of local and regional produce.”

Meanwhile its sister establishment down the road, The Bull & Swan, has secured a finalist position from The Morning Advertiser Great British Pub Awards under the Best Inn Category.

General manager Peter Brighouse said: “We are really excited to have secured national finalist under the ‘Best Inn’ category at this year’s Great British Pub Awards. Finalists were chosen from more than 1,300 entries.”

The Bull & Swan is one of six inns nationally to go forward to the awards night where the winner will be announced on October 5 at the Hilton Park Lane, London.