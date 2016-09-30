Search

Have a cuppa and a cake for charity

Carol Mason, Sue Dorricott-Leslie and Anne Williams at Rippingale Village Hall EMN-150925-144230001

Carol Mason, Sue Dorricott-Leslie and Anne Williams at Rippingale Village Hall EMN-150925-144230001

0
Have your say

Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause - read on to find out where you can show your support.

Component:1.7605505.1475166387, , ,$mergedBody